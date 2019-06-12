Michele A. Yerger, 54, of Reading; her

spirit passed on to the next life on June 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the loving wife of Carol L. Hottenstein. She was the daughter of the late Jerome Joseph and Mary Rose

(Koehler) Frey. Born in Middletown, Ohio, she attended Bishop Fenwick High School and graduated from Governor Mifflin High School. She was a registered nurse and

graduate in 1988 from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed by the Reading Hospital, last working in 2016.

Surviving in addition to her wife are her two loving daughters, Mary Rose Yerger, Boulder, Colo.; and Kelly Alice Yerger, Philadelphia, Pa.; two sisters, Janet, wife of George Lucas, Monroe, Ohio; Mary, wife of Rob Buemi, Honeybrook, Pa.; and brother, Jerome Frey,

Hamburg, Pa.

She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Frey.

She also leaves behind her dog, Tuffy, her loving companion.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., with the Reverend Tom Scornavacchi officiating.

Please remember Michele by making a contribution, in lieu of flowers, to the METAvivor Research and Support, INC, 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, MD 21401. www.kleefuneralhome.com



