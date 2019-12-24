|
|
Micheline Dougherty, 91, of Fleetwood, passed away on December 22, 2019 at Penn State Health St. Joseph. She was the wife of the late Hugh P. Dougherty. They celebrated 51 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Rosario (LaPorta) Borzellino. Micheline was employed by AT&T, retiring in 1986. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church of Laureldale. She was predeceased by her 9 brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children: Patrick H. Dougherty, companion of Betsy Swisher of Blandon and Helen T. Good, wife of Dennis of Blandon. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild, and 7 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at Holy Guardian Angels, R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Laureldale, on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00AM. The family will receive friends and relatives at church from 10-10:45AM. The entombment will follow the mass at Gethsemane Cemetery and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Dr., B34, Leesport, PA 19533. Whelan-Schwartz Funeral Home of Reading is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019