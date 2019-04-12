Michelle E. Jones, 65, of Reading, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 8th, 2019, in St Joseph Medical Center, Reading.

Michelle was born in Reading on July 16, 1953, to the late Jean Price. She attended Reading High School and was employed as a bartender at the CP Club and the George Washington

Carver American Legion Post #962. Michelle enjoyed

going to the casinos and was an avid bingo player who was well known throughout the local bingo halls.

Left to cherish her memories are one daughter, Salisha Justice, of Pottsville, Pa.; two brothers, Dennis Price

(Jennifer) and Michael Price, both of Reading; three

grandchildren: Daiquen Price, Ron Wilson III and Travontai Davis; all of Pottsville, Pa.; two great-grandchildren, Javon Wilson and Julius Price. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends.

Michelle was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Jones.

A Celebration of her life will be observed at the Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front Street, Reading, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 12:00 noon with the Reverend Dr. Vernon Ross, Jr., officiating. Viewing is from 11:00-12:00 noon. Ministry of Comfort is entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home.



