|
|
Mickie D. Greenawalt Sr., 68, of Douglassville, Union Twp., Pa., passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.
Born in Gillette, Wyo., he was the son of the late Alfred H. and Althea (Lane) Greenawalt. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Beaver) Greenawalt. Mickie was a retired truck driver for Shainline Excavating Inc. He enjoyed
hunting, fishing and loved camping, especially near
Elysburg, Pa.
Surviving along with his wife, Patricia, are 1 son, Mickie D. Greenawalt Jr., fiancé of Francesca Pileggi; 1 daughter, Keri A. LinsenBigler, wife of Brian E. Sr.; 1 brother, Alfred H. Greenawalt III; 1 sister, Lori Shrum; and 3 grandchildren: Gabrielle Greenawalt, Aaron Mickie and Reis LinsenBigler.
He was predeceased by 3 brothers: Terry, James and
Rodney "Pudge" Greenawalt; 1 sister, Janet; and 2
nephews, Kevin and Chris Greenawalt.
A funeral service will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 12:00 noon. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon
before the service. Burial will be in Birdsboro Cemetery.
Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019