Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
Mickie Greenawalt Sr. Obituary

Mickie D. Greenawalt Sr., 68, of Douglassville, Union Twp., Pa., passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in Gillette, Wyo., he was the son of the late Alfred H. and Althea (Lane) Greenawalt. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Beaver) Greenawalt. Mickie was a retired truck driver for Shainline Excavating Inc. He enjoyed

hunting, fishing and loved camping, especially near

Elysburg, Pa.

Surviving along with his wife, Patricia, are 1 son, Mickie D. Greenawalt Jr., fiancé of Francesca Pileggi; 1 daughter, Keri A. LinsenBigler, wife of Brian E. Sr.; 1 brother, Alfred H. Greenawalt III; 1 sister, Lori Shrum; and 3 grandchildren: Gabrielle Greenawalt, Aaron Mickie and Reis LinsenBigler.

He was predeceased by 3 brothers: Terry, James and

Rodney "Pudge" Greenawalt; 1 sister, Janet; and 2

nephews, Kevin and Chris Greenawalt.

A funeral service will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 12:00 noon. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon

before the service. Burial will be in Birdsboro Cemetery.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
