Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Miguel A. Matias Gonzalez passed away December 15, 2019, in the Reading Hospital and Medical Center. He was the son of the late Luis Matias and Anastacia Gonzalez-Lopez. Miguel was employed by Symbol Mattress as a machine operator for over three years. He is survived by his four siblings: Luz M. Perez (Luis Gonazlez), Maria L. Lopez, Mayra Correa and Betzaida Matias; and 15 nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Kuhn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
