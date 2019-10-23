|
Miguela A. Biel, 66, of Reading, passed away on October 22 in her residence. Born in Dominican Republic, she was the daughter of the late Ramon Biel and Anna G. (Rodriguez) Biel. Surviving are two daughters, Yolanda B. Gomez and Benigna Mora; one son, Martin Rodriguez; siblings: Teofila, Rosali, Santiago Germana and Ramona Beil; nine grandchildren; five grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019