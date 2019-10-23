Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguela Biel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguela A. Biel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miguela A. Biel Obituary
Miguela A. Biel, 66, of Reading, passed away on October 22 in her residence. Born in Dominican Republic, she was the daughter of the late Ramon Biel and Anna G. (Rodriguez) Biel. Surviving are two daughters, Yolanda B. Gomez and Benigna Mora; one son, Martin Rodriguez; siblings: Teofila, Rosali, Santiago Germana and Ramona Beil; nine grandchildren; five grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miguela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now