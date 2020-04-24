|
Mildred Anne Berger Mildred Anne Berger, 83, of Hershey, formerly of Reading, passed away on April 22, 2020 in the Country Meadows of Hershey. She was born May 18, 1936 in Darby, PA, daughter of the late James Roescher and Dorothy Shellem. Mildred was a retired registered nurse and was a member of the Calvary United Church of Christ in Reading. Mildred is survived by daughter, Ann Berger-Knorr; son, Robert John Berger and wife Christine; and granddaughters, Taylor & Abbey Berger-Knorr, and Sabrina Sthay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Marie Berger and husband, Robert Bott Berger. There will be a memorial service at her church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Country Meadows of Hershey, Co-worker Foundation. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey handled the arrangements. Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020