Mildred "Nan" Barbon 94, of Exeter, passed away

Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Her husband, Henry P. Barbon, passed away March 5, 2009. She was born in Reading on August 23, 1924, a

daughter of the late Harry and Cecila (Bunski) Correnti. Mildred was a member St. Anthony of Padua and was

employed by Maier's Bakery as a cake decorator for 31 years retiring there. In her earlier years, she and her

husband enjoyed going to Rehoboth to their trailer and boat.

Surviving is her daughter, Sharon L. and her husband, Michael D. Hellenthal, of Exeter; 2 granddaughters, Debbie and her husband, Mark Guinther, of Hamburg; Lisa M. and her husband, James Kuc, of New Hampshire; 5 great-grandchildren: Ryan, Kylie, Mitchell, Hayley and Sophie; and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Emma.

Mildred was predeceased by her son, Henry P. Barbon Jr. Prayer services will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Wednesday 1-2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.aumansinc.com.



