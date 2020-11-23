Mildred Carter Mildred Carter, 77, entered into heaven and gained her angel wings on November 20, 2020 surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren. She was the widow of Lionel B. Carter who passed away November 15, 2017. Her first husband, William H. Black passed away October of 1968. She was born in Opelika, Alabama on November 16, 1943 a daughter of the late Benjamin F. Sr. and Nellie (Giles) Johnson. She attended the Reading School District and graduated with a G.E.D. She took Culinary Art classes at R.A.C.C. Mildred was employed by Bachman’s for many years and she retired from R.M. Palmer’s candies after 33 years of service. She was baptized at St John’s Missionary Baptist Church at an early age under Pastor John McCracken. She was an active and faithful member where Mildred served as a church treasurer and was a member of the usher board. Mildred is survived by her daughters, Veronica widow of Carl Moreno and Stephanie L. Black-Pochuski and her husband William Pochuski. Her beloved grandchildren, Isaac H. Burns, Jr., Breanna A. Duson and Cassandra Carter. Also surviving are her siblings, Mary Tyson widow of Kenneth, Martha Hall, Dorothy Berry widow of Robert, Benjamin F. Johnson Jr and wife Jackie, Charles Johnson, Wayne Johnson, and a host of nieces, nephews, and close family friends. Mildred was predeceased by her brothers, Horace Johnson and Quillis Johnson. A Celebration of Mildred’s Life will be Saturday November 8, 2020 at 10am in St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 436 S. 7th St. Reading PA 19602. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewing from 8-10am in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA. 19111 in her memory. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to be serving the family. www.theocauman.com