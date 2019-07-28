Mildred (Stroop) Cichocki

Obituary
Mildred Ann Cichocki, 68, of Boyertown, died July 25, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Joseph J. Cichocki. Born in

Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Marian (Hodge) Stroop. Millie worked as a sewing machine operator for Springford Knitting Mill and Colebrook

Enterprises.

She is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Joseph J. Cichocki Jr. and wife, Jennifer, of Boyertown; daughter, Kimberly M. Soltes, of Fleetwood; grandchildren: Megan, wife of David Good, Tyler Soltes, Kaitlyn Burke, Bradley Mazurek, and Haley Cichocki; brothers, Donald and

Dennis Stroop; sisters: Edwina Gass, Barbara Haberle and Carol Tokarski.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home P.C., Emmaus, is handling

arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 28, 2019
