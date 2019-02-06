Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred (Feick) Damore.

Mildred K. Damore, 96, of Millmont, passed away

February 2, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late William Clarence and Pearl Estella (Bossler) Feick.

She was the loving wife of Anthony "Leggy" Damore with whom she spent 72 years and 7 months prior to his passing on June 1, 2014.

She was a trimmer at the former Minick's in Reading,

retiring in 1946. Mildred crocheted many afghans and swam at the YMCA for eighteen years until the age of 80.

She is survived by her children, Anthony Damore Jr., husband of Maria, Exeter Twp.; Linda L., wife of Barry Nye, Adamstown; her sisters, Jeannette Dorn, Millsboro, Del.; Frances, wife of Anthony Nigrelli, of Whitfield; her grandchildren: Todd A. Seaman, husband of Pamela, Shawn A. Seaman, husband of Julie, Olivia M. Damore, James A. Damore; great-granddaughters, Marlie A. and Layne C. Seaman; goddaughter, Denise "Dorn" Gardinier, Flying Hills; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings: William Feick Jr., Paul Feick, Dorothy Gring, Ruth Graeff, Thelma Larish; and son, Joseph A. Damore, who died July 19, 2011, and is

survived by his fiancee, Denise M. Lessig, Millmont.

Funeral services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Elmer B. Reinhold Jr. officiating.

Interment in Schwarzwald Cemetery, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. www.kleefuneralhome.com



