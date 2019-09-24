Home

Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
Mildred (Hoffman) Dietrich

Mildred (Hoffman) Dietrich Obituary

Mildred L. (Hoffman) Dietrich, 90,

formerly of Cumru Twp., passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Berks Heim, where she was a guest.

She is the wife of Walter A. Dietrich.

She was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Katie B. (Messner) Hoffman.

Millie graduated from the former Mohnton High School in 1946. She worked as a billing clerk for Motor Freight

Express. She eventually retired from Maier's Bakery. Millie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid Eagle fan and enjoyed shopping.

Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Todd W. Dietrich, husband of Barbara of Cumru Twp.; and

Constance J. Rollinson, of Tampa, Fla. Also surviving are grandchildren, Alicia and Justin Dietrich, Danielle Leazier, Christopher Ganster and Alexis Oliver; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marlene

Dietrich.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Unit A-1 at Berks Heim for their caring, compassion and concern for Millie and for becoming her adoptive

family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019
