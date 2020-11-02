Mildred E. Krutis Mildred E. Krutis, 99, of Wernersville and formerly of Cumru Twp., passed away Sunday November 1, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Joseph C. Krutis who passed away in October 1981. Born in Dalton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Tracy Gregory and Maude (Mack) Gregory. A member of West Lawn United Methodist Church, Mrs. Krutis was a 1939 graduate of Falls Overfield High School, Mill City, PA. She was a member of Oriental Grange 165 and of the Wyoming Pomona Grange, both of Wyoming County, in addition to the State and National Grange. In June of 1959 her husband was transferred to Reading from Wilkes Barre with Atlantic Richfield. They settled in Shillington and remained there until Mrs. Krutis moved to Country Meadows in 2011. She is survived by her son, Joseph T. Krutis, husband of Linda (Segner) Krutis of Cape Coral, FL, and by her grandchildren, Michael W. Brightbill and Pamela J. Brightbill. She was predeceased in death by her daughter Sharon G. (Krutis) Brightbill who passed away October 25, 2004 and by her siblings Ethel M. Evans and Harold L. Gregory. Funeral Service will be in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Reverend Terry Cooney will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday in Bean Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The American Heart Association
, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 in memory of Mrs. Mildred E. Krutis.