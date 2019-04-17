Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred (Berk) Fegley.

Mildred Bertha (Berk) Fegley, 88, of

Hamburg and Deer Lake, died April 15th, 2019, of complications from heart disease.

She is survived by her sons, Randall and wife Connie, Laurin and partner Douglas.

Services: Saturday, April 20th, Christ Church, 1751 Chestnut St., New Ringgold (McKeansburg). Visitation from 10-11 a.m.; memorial service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Mildred wished contributions to be made to the Hamburg Historical Society, 102 State St., Hamburg, PA 19526.

