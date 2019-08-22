|
Mildred (Good) Forney, of Oley, went to her eternal home in Glory on August 16, 2019. She was 88 years old.
Born on April 14, 1931, in Brecknock Township, Mildred was the daughter of the late John G. Good and the late
Anna (Hurst) Good. Mildred was married to John J. Forney for 25 years.
She is lovingly survived by her five children: Peggy Forney Weller; Jonn Forney, husband of Jeni (Bilski) Forney; Howard Forney; Beth (Forney) Glick, wife of
David Glick; and Sally (Forney) Kriton, wife of Nick Kriton. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She has nine surviving siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Mildred was cherished by all the generations of children that passed through her care. She was the favorite person of many of those children. Caring for children and lovingly anticipating their needs were her most beloved activities.
Mildred was a member of the Ark Bible Chapel in
Woodchoppertown and attended services when her health permitted it.
The memorial service will be at Oley Mennonite Church on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. At Mildred's request, the memorial will not be a typical drop-in somber viewing but will be a celebration. There will be a hymn-sing, a time of sharing favorite memories of
Mildred, a short message, followed by time of fellowship and Mildred's favorite meal.
