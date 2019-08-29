|
|
Mildred L. Frederick, 88, formerly of Gilbertsville, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Pennsburg Manor.
She was born in Douglass Township on September 2, 1930, to the late William and Mamie (Schoenley) Frederick.
Mildred was a sewing machine operator at the former Roseanu Brothers for many years before retiring.
She was a member of Calvary United Church of Christ in Barto, and she enjoyed doing puzzles and reading.
Surviving are her brothers, William Frederick and wife, Delores, and Gerald Frederick; nieces: Dawn, Roxanne and Vickie; and nephews: Steve Jr., Richard Jr. and Robert.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her two sisters, Marian Wlajnits and Eva Egolf; nieces: Wanda,
Linda and Sandra; and a nephew, Brian.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday,
September 3, 2019, at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA 18041, with Rev. Linda Kozlowski officiating. Burial will follow the service in Christ Union Niantic. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the services. Offer
sympathy to the family at
www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Rt. 10, Barto, PA 19504.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019