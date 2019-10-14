Home

Mildred Geisinger


1931 - 2019
Mildred Geisinger Obituary
Mildred F. Geisinger Mildred F. Geisinger, 88, of Birdsboro, passed away Sunday, October 13, at Berks Heim, Leesport. Mildred was born in Kutztown, on July 27, 1931, a daughter of the late Mamie (Dietrich) and Nevin Bennicoff. She graduated from Reading High School; she had worked for ACME as a cashier. Mildred is also survived by two sisters, Doris Wagner, of Laureldale; and Marcia Mast, of Reading; and a brother, Terry Bennicoff, of Birdsboro. Mildred was preceded in death by a son, Randy Geisinger; and a brother, Nevin Jr. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 12:00 a.m., in Forest Hills Memorial Park, in Mt. Penn. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 N. 11th Street, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019
