Mildred Arlene (Boone) Green, 94,

formerly of Birdsboro, Pa., passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa.

Born November 29, 1924, in Stonersville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles Warren and Annie Mabel (Heister) Boone. She was the

widow of William B. Green, who passed away on May 28, 2006.

She was employed by the former Bank of Pennsylvania as a teller for 20 years, from 1960 until her retirement in 1980.

She was a member of the former Alice Focht Memorial United Methodist Church, Birdsboro, Pa.

Surviving is daughter, Linda J. Green, of Birdsboro, Pa.

Mildred was predeceased by 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

A visitation will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, Pa., on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery.

Linda would like to thank the second-floor nursing staff and caring hospice at the Berkshire Center for all their care, love and support for my mother and me.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 114 Bird St., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



