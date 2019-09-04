|
Mildred Iona (Miller) Hoffman, 84, of Brecknock
Township, passed away on August 31, 2019, at Berks Heim.
She was the loving wife of Raymond Thomas Hoffman. They celebrated their 66th wedding Anniversary this
August 1st. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Joel and Lottie (Heisler) Miller.
She was a 1953 graduate of Reading High School, where she learned typing and played volleyball, softball and was in the color guard for the marching band. Mildred was
employed as a keypunch operator and later a data entry clerk. She worked at Wolf & Dessauer Department Store and Magnavox in Fort Wayne, Ind., where Ray was
attending Indiana Technical College. Later, she worked for Barbey Electronics, Glidden/Durkee and CNA Insurance in Reading, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Olivet
Reformed Church, Reading. From childhood through 2010, she was a member of Zion's UCC, Reading.
Mildred loved children, crafts, baking and flowers. She shared this love with others as a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout den mother, Sunday School teacher, PTO member and leader and in groups at Zion's UCC. She was a life member of Southern Junior High Alumni and Reading
Senior High Alumni. Her photography usually included her finger!
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her
children: son, Ricky Hoffman, of Brecknock; son, Randy (RayNice) Hoffman, of Reading; daughter, Elizabeth (Ricky) Shellhamer, of Mount Penn; Amy (Matthew) Pachuilo, of Reading; brother, Harold (Julia, deceased) Miller, of Temple; and sister, Bette (Norman) Fisher, of
Exeter; grandchildren: Anthony Klopp , Alena Klopp, Adam Hoffman, Leah Rampolla, Elisha (Rampolla) Pavlick, Jacob Shellhamer, Jeremiah Shellhamer, Logan Pachuilo, Iona Pachuilo, Owen Pachuilo; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Richard Painter; sister-in-law, Julia Miller; and granddaughter, Madelaine Pachuilo.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 6:00 p.m. at the
funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Berks Heim, 1011 Berks Rd., Leesport, PA 19533.
