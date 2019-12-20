|
Mildred A. “Millie” Johnson, 73, of Robesonia, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Penn State St. Joseph Medical Center. She was the wife of Robert A. Johnson, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage on Nov. 25. Millie, a daughter of the late Stephen and Arletta (Jefferson) Lang, was born in Philadelphia. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Robert A. Johnson Jr., Heidelberg. She was preceded in death by an infant brother. She attended Glad Tidings. She graduated in 1964 from Bartram High School, and, in her younger years, she would attend band stands in Philadelphia, where she enjoyed dancing and traveling to Sea Side Heights, N.J., with her parents. Millie also enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her family to Williamsburg, Va., the Pocono Mountains and various bus trips and cruises. She appreciated antique hunting, flea markets and reuse it shops. She was a gardener, enjoyed cutting the grass, baking, cooking, and watching football and HGTV, playing cards and skiing. Millie throughout her life taught Sunday School and Preschool. She also held various positions in banks and various boroughs within the state. A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019