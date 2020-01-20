|
Mildred H. (Hollowbush) Lenhart, 98, of Whitehall, formerly of Gilbertsville, wife of the late Kermit R. Lenhart, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in New Hanover Twp., she was the daughter of the late H. Richard and Esther R. (Brendlinger) Hollowbush. Mildred was a long-time member of St. Luke Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and a den mother for scout troop 36. Surviving are sons: Bruce K. Lenhart, husband of Jeanne; Peter D. Lenhart, husband of Martha Gaye; and Dr. Jack A. Lenhart, husband of Carol; brother Richard Hollowbush; sister, Virginia Bryan; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by sister, Catherine Fronheiser. A memorial service will be Thursday, Jan. 23, 1:00 p.m., at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mildred’s name to St. Luke Lutheran Church at the above address. Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville, is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020