|
|
Mildred M. (Barnett) Martin, 87, of Mt. Penn, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 21, 2019 at the Mifflin Center. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul D. Barnett and Mable (Rudy) Barnett. Millie was the wife of the late John B. Martin who passed away May 16, 1965. Millie was a dedicated Boscov’s employee for 54 years and also worked at Godiva for some time. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, spending time with her family, and puzzles. When Millie fell ill to dementia and it got too difficult to live at home the compassionate staff at Mifflin Center took great care of her. The family would like to thank every one of the staff members for all of their patience and care. Millie is survived by her children; Barbara (Martin) Buchel, of Sinking Spring, Jacqueline (Martin) Paolino, wife of Anthony, of Muhlenberg, John Martin, husband of Marie, of Auburn, Lisa Martin, of Mt. Penn, and Chris Pradel, husband of Sandy, of Fleetwood. Her grandchildren; Denise, wife of Lyle Schappel, Michelle, Sierra, wife of Brian Henry, Marissa, life companion of Jon Faller, Darryan, Kaia, Calista, Michael, Blaine, and Alayna. Also her siblings; Dorothy (Barnett) Beavens of Robesonia and Richard Barnett of Shillington. Millie is preceded in death by 5 siblings and granddaughter, Johnna. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. 9th St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019