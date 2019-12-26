Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred M. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred M. Martin Obituary
Mildred M. (Barnett) Martin, 87, of Mt. Penn, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 21, 2019 at the Mifflin Center. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul D. Barnett and Mable (Rudy) Barnett. Millie was the wife of the late John B. Martin who passed away May 16, 1965. Millie was a dedicated Boscov’s employee for 54 years and also worked at Godiva for some time. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, spending time with her family, and puzzles. When Millie fell ill to dementia and it got too difficult to live at home the compassionate staff at Mifflin Center took great care of her. The family would like to thank every one of the staff members for all of their patience and care. Millie is survived by her children; Barbara (Martin) Buchel, of Sinking Spring, Jacqueline (Martin) Paolino, wife of Anthony, of Muhlenberg, John Martin, husband of Marie, of Auburn, Lisa Martin, of Mt. Penn, and Chris Pradel, husband of Sandy, of Fleetwood. Her grandchildren; Denise, wife of Lyle Schappel, Michelle, Sierra, wife of Brian Henry, Marissa, life companion of Jon Faller, Darryan, Kaia, Calista, Michael, Blaine, and Alayna. Also her siblings; Dorothy (Barnett) Beavens of Robesonia and Richard Barnett of Shillington. Millie is preceded in death by 5 siblings and granddaughter, Johnna. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. 9th St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -