Mildred M. Merkel, 99, of Kutztown, passed away February 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Merkel. Born in Kutztown the daughter of the late John and Ada (Hoch) Strause. She was a graduate of Kutztown High School. She is survived by daughters; Mary M. wife of Leroy Hoppes, Rebecca A. Rakowiecki wife of Rodney Freeman, sons; David E. and wife Eleanor, Thomas J. and wife Linda; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren. She loved green glass and owned over three thousand pieces and was well known for her quilting. Enjoyed playing cards and ate Hershey chocolates as her daily medicine. Visitation with the family Friday February 7, 2020 1pm to 2pm in the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. 346 West Main Street Kutztown. Interment Hope Cemetery following visitation.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020