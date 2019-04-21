Mildred C. (Craigie) Moran, 93, of Berks Heim, passed away April 18, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.
Her husband, Roland T. Moran, died on November 16, 1997. Born in Newport, N.H., she was a daughter of the late Forrest D. and Effie A. (Merrill) Craigie. Prior to retirement, she was
employed by John Wanamakers, Reading. She previously, while living in Concord, N.H., worked for Merchants
Mutual Casualty Company.
Mildred is survived by four daughters: Kathleen M.
Merrill, Lancaster; Margaret "Meg" E. Coburn, Farmington, N.H.; Patricia A. McCloy, Pottstown; and Eileen T. Moran, Lansdale. Seven grandchildren: Meaghan C. Merrill (Chris Phillips), Manheim; Taylor M. Merrill, Manheim; Erin E. Merrill (Andrew Jenkins), East Petersburg; Caitlin M. Cassel (James), Lansdale; Rebecca L. McCloy, Norristown; Jeffrey S. Coburn, Denver, Colo.; and Molly K. Coburn, LaCrosse, Wis.; two great-grandsons, Ryan C.
Phillips and Dylan T. Phillips; and many nieces and
nephews also survive her.
She was predeceased by four siblings: Arlene M. Jordan, Forrest M. Craigie, Gordon W. Craigie and Virginia A.
Newell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Friends may call Friday from 6 to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be
private at Sunny Plains, Bradford, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.