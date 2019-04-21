Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred (Craigie) Moran.

Mildred C. (Craigie) Moran, 93, of Berks Heim, passed away April 18, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Her husband, Roland T. Moran, died on November 16, 1997. Born in Newport, N.H., she was a daughter of the late Forrest D. and Effie A. (Merrill) Craigie. Prior to retirement, she was

employed by John Wanamakers, Reading. She previously, while living in Concord, N.H., worked for Merchants

Mutual Casualty Company.

Mildred is survived by four daughters: Kathleen M.

Merrill, Lancaster; Margaret "Meg" E. Coburn, Farmington, N.H.; Patricia A. McCloy, Pottstown; and Eileen T. Moran, Lansdale. Seven grandchildren: Meaghan C. Merrill (Chris Phillips), Manheim; Taylor M. Merrill, Manheim; Erin E. Merrill (Andrew Jenkins), East Petersburg; Caitlin M. Cassel (James), Lansdale; Rebecca L. McCloy, Norristown; Jeffrey S. Coburn, Denver, Colo.; and Molly K. Coburn, LaCrosse, Wis.; two great-grandsons, Ryan C.

Phillips and Dylan T. Phillips; and many nieces and

nephews also survive her.

She was predeceased by four siblings: Arlene M. Jordan, Forrest M. Craigie, Gordon W. Craigie and Virginia A.

Newell.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Friends may call Friday from 6 to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be

private at Sunny Plains, Bradford, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



