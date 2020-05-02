Mildred E. (Pauley) Rotkiske, 96 years young, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at Mifflin Center, Shillington, where she was a guest since 2017. Her journey began April 2, 1924. She was born to the late James E. and Dorothy M. (Janda) Pauley in Reading. She was the first of 8 children. She was the loving wife of the late Frank J. Rotkiske who passed in 1968. She was widowed at a relatively early age and devoted herself to raising her youngest children still at home. Mildred was a member of the Hope and Grace Mission. She enjoyed watching the Hallmark Christmas movies and loved spending time with her family. She joins her youngest sons, Mark and Timothy, granddaughter Heather, brothers Elwood and Richard, sisters June, Dorothy and Carol, son-in-law Craig and great great grandson Jayce. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughters – Carol widow of Craig Zuber, Mohrsville, Deborah Campbell, Texas, sons – Frank Rotkiske, Jr. wife of Marie, Wyomissing, Elwood Rotkiske husband of Pat, Reading, Daniel Rotkiske, Sr., husband of Jane , West Lawn, Donald Rotkiske, Sr. husband pf Anna, Mohnton, 13 Grandchildren – Wendy Landis, Tina Bixler, Robert Rice, Jr., Bonnie Lou Trego, Daniel Rice, Melissa Intelisano, Daniel Jr., Donald Jr., Michael, Ashley Walter, Mark, Jr., Mandy Shultz and Kristy Rotkiske. 30 great grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and sisters – Diane Wrentzel and Jeannie Wann as well as many nieces and nephews. Our mothers depart, but never their love And never the lessons they taught us. Whatever goodness dwells in us, All righteous deed achieved, All the best that we can be, Are legacies you leave. Here, pledged from deep within our souls, Beloved mother of ours, Your children’s vow of love untold. Immortal for all time Know that now and evermore Our hearts all beat as one… Accept our lasting gratitude For all that you have done. We pray to GOD daily And with these words we say; “Thank you for our mother’s love And every golden day… That we were honored, humbled, blessed To call her and no other Beloved, precious, loving and best Our wonderful treasured MOTHER” Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring. Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold, Jr., will officiate. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Rotkiske family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.