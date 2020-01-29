|
Mildred Shappell, 79, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, January 29th, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born in New Ringgold on November 6, 1940, she was a daughter of the late John & Mildred (Sterner) Seltzer. She was the widow of Cyril Shappell, who passed away January 18, 2011. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Mabel Fedoriska, brother, Jim Seltzer, and grandson, Jordan Krute. Mildred was a Blue Mountain High School graduate. She was a member of The Lighthouse Church Mildred had been employed as a janitor for the Schuylkill Haven School District. She is survived by two daughters, Michele Shappell, Schuylkill Haven, and Karen Geist, wife of Gerald, Selinsgrove; grandchildren; Justin and Jarrett Krute, Kelsey Geist Delos, and Kendall, & Adin Geist, and great-grandson, Jaxon Krute. Mildred is also survive by six sisters, Ruth Schuck, TN; Pearl Neiswender, Schuylkill Haven; Alberta Canfield, Pine Grove; Edith Sheva, New Cumberland; Martha Brown, Auburn; & Debra Seltzer, Orwigsburg, and five brothers, Floyd Seltzer, Schuylkill Haven; John Seltzer, McKeansburg; David Seltzer, Philippines; Daniel Seltzer, Schuylkill Haven; & Philip Seltzer, of Orwigsburg. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be conducted at The Lighthouse Church, Orwigsburg, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor William Orf officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow the service at St. John's New Cemetery, Auburn. To extend online condolences, visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2020