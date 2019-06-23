Mildred L. (Kissling) Sillman, 95, of Phoebe Berks, Wernersville and formerly of Cross Keys Rd., Bern Township, died June 20, 2019, in Penn State Health/St. Joseph.

She was married April 2, 1949, to George I. Sillman Jr., who died February 10, 2006.

Born in her Wyomissing Borough residence on October 21, 1923, she was a daughter of the late J. William and Anna E. (Dussinger) Kissling.

Mildred was a 1941 graduate of Robesonia High School and a 1946 graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed for over 20 years as a registered nurse with Berks Vo-Tech, Bern Township, retiring in 1988. Prior to that, she was employed with St. Joseph's Hospital, Community General Hospital and as a private duty nurse.

Mildred was a member of the St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, Ontelaunee Grange and Mount Pleasant Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She served in the Army Nurse Cadet Corp during World War II.

Mildred is survived by three daughters: Patricia L. (Sillman) Pohl, companion of Einar Andersen, of Spring Township; Catherine E. (Sillman), wife of David A. Wolf, of Spring Township; and Georgine M. (Sillman), widow of Gordon R. Cooke, of Exeter Township.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Suzanne Marie Sillman, 1950-1965.

Other survivors include seven grandchildren: Jennifer L., wife of Theodore Perezous; Joseph G., husband of Angela Cooke; Nicholas J. Pohl; Jessica L., wife of Patrick Nelis; Lindsay R., wife of Ryan Dunstan; Elizabeth L. Cooke; and Timothy S., husband of Meredith Pohl.

There are also 8 great-grandchildren: Sophia, Adam, Mia, Matix, Jack, Caitlyn, Cooper, and Tucker. She is also

survived by three siblings: Arlene K. (Kissling), widow of Ray Freeman; Mary Jane (Kissling), wife of Clark Beidler; and Edward, husband of Joan (Benzel) Kissling.

Mildred was predeceased by six siblings: James, R. John, Carl, Melvin, Russell and Thomas Kissling.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 28th at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Hyde Park. A viewing will be held

Friday from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. in the Church. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Penn State Health/St. Joseph, please memo "Nursing

Education", P.O. Box 316, Reading, PA 19603 or at www.TheFutureOfHealthCare.org

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



