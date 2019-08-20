|
Mildred S. Strangarity, 91, of Myerstown, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her first
husband, Herman G. Deurer, on January 1, 1978, and second husband, George
Strangarity on March 17, 2017. Born in Myerstown, on
September 14, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Mary K. (Kreider) and John H. Gibble.
A 1945 graduate of Myerstown High School, Mildred worked as a Group Leader at Sterling Drug Co., Myerstown, for 25 years. She was a member of Myerstown Church Of The Brethren, Mt. Zion Fire Company and Mt. Aetna Fire Co. Mildred loved Blackwell, Pa., where she lived for many years during her retirement. She enjoyed golf, bowling (in her younger years), gardening and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are daughter, Jill, wife of Lee Auchenbach; sons, Barry Gibble and John Deurer, husband of Bonita; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Erlene Wagner and Verna Forney; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands and parents, Mildred was preceded in death by brothers: J. Henry Gibble, Mark K. Gibble Sr. and Marlin Gibble.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., at Mt. Zion Fire Co., 1520 Mt. Zion Rd., Lebanon, Pa., 17046. Inurnment will be private. The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Berks Heim Nursing & Rehabilitation on A3 for their
wonderful care. Grose Funeral Home Inc., Myerstown, was entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Myerstown Church of the Brethren, 51 W. Stoever Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. GroseFH.com.