Mildred W. “Millie” Yarnell Mildred W. “Millie” Yarnell, 99, formerly of Shillington, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 7:30 am in Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Harry R. Yarnell who passed away December 8, 1988. Born in Reading, Mrs. Yarnell was the daughter of the late Jonas D. and Sarah Rebecca (Heckman) Wentzel. She was employed in the finishing department at Leininger Knitting Mills in Mohnton for 34 years retiring in 1970. She was a member of Green Valley Country Club and enjoyed dancing and attending dance clubs. Mrs. Yarnell is survived by her 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, her nieces Kay Ann Selig of Temple, Beverly Reifsnyder of Duncannon, PA and her dear friend Grace R. Dubble of Richland. She was preceded in death by her daughter Joanne R. Brudereck, March 25, 1990, her sisters Kathryn Rebecca Selig, who passed away February 28, 2020 and Florence Schlottman. The family of Mrs. Yarnell would like to extend their gratitude to the Nursing Staff at Berks Heim. Graveside Service will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Reverend Kerry L. Hicks will officiate. Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 9, 2020.