Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA
Mildred (Bohr) Wertz


1923 - 2019
Mildred (Bohr) Wertz Obituary

Mildred B. Wertz, 95, of Temple, passed away August 11, 2019, in Cape Regional Health System, Cape May, N.J.

She was the wife of the late Franklin W. Wertz, Jr., who passed away in 2005. Born in Reading, Pa., on August 18, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Irvin and Minnie (Genslinger) Bohr.

Mildred was a 1942 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She was a member of Grace Alsace UCC. Mildred was the cafeteria supervisor for Muhlenberg High School for many years. She enjoyed the beach, cooking, baking but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her two children, Susan Graeff, of Temple, Pa., with whom she resided, and Woodrow Wertz and his wife, Joanne, of Cape May, N.J. Other survivors

include four grandchildren: Lisa Graeff-Smith, wife of Charles Smith Jr., of Temple, Pa.; Tanya, wife of Scot Eddinger, of Mohrsville, Pa.; Jennifer, wife of Alex Toth, of Cape May, N.J.; and Matthew Wertz and his wife, Erin, also of Cape May, N.J. There are also five great-grandchildren: Samuel Eddinger, Benjamin Eddinger, Anique Smith,

Matthew Wertz Jr. and Skyla Wertz. Also surviving is a great-great-granddaughter: Mia Grosso. She also will be missed by her great-granddogs.

Services will be held Friday, August 16, at 11:00 a.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m., until time of services. Burial will be in Alsace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nothing Down, P.O. Box 696, NorthField, NJ 08225. www.nothingdown.org. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019
