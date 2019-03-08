Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millard Forsythe Jr..

Millard "Chip" Leroy Forsythe Jr., 67, Brecknock Twp., Berks Co., Pa., passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in West Chester, Pa., he was the son of the late Millard Leroy Forsythe Sr. and Sara E. (Miller) Forsythe, of Reading, Pa.

He was the husband of Lois S. (Pegler) Forsythe, at home.

Chip was a machinist at Kennedy Tool & Die in

Birdsboro, Pa., retiring in 2009. He served our country in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army.

He loved building things with wood, cooking, and

spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Union Lodge #479 F.& A.M., the Birdsboro Sportsmen's Club and former Birdsboro Lions Club.

Surviving Chip, along with his wife and mother are his children: Desarri L. Pegler, of Union Twp., Pa., Dawn R. Forsythe, of Birdsboro, Pa., Andrew Forsythe, husband of Patience, of Exeter Twp., Pa., and Chad Forsythe, husband of Amanda, of Birdsboro, Pa.; one sister, Lucinda Przybeck, wife of Michael, of Reading, Pa. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: AJ, Olivia, Noah, Brianna, Tyler, Cole,

Autumn and Kyle.

He was predeceased by sister, Dorothy E. Forsythe; and two brothers, Eugene L. and John B. Forsythe.

A Masonic service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at 12:25 p.m. with a viewing to follow 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Dengler

Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA.

Interment will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dengler Funeral Home Inc. at the above address, to help Lois defray medical expenses.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.

