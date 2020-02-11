|
After years of progressive dementia, Millicent “Mimi” Schmitt of Leesport, PA, died peacefully in her sleep on November 22 at Chester Knoll in Boyertown. She was 88 years old. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Erich, in April 2019. She is survived by two daughters Sarah Kalagian (Jake) of Seattle, WA, and Linda Underwood of Hamburg, PA. Mimi is also survived by her granddaughter, Jessica Didow, and great-granddaughter, Mazie Strouse, of Shillington, PA; her grandchildren who live in Queens, NY, Seattle, WA, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL; her sister-in-law, Suzanne Brandeau, of Los Altos Hills, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Born in New Haven, CT on April 10, 1931, Mimi was the only child of Julia and Walter Lawrence. She grew up on the Long Island Sound and graduated from University of Vermont in 1952 with a double major in French and English. It was there that she met Erich and they married on a long Thanksgiving weekend in 1951. After their college graduations, Mimi and Erich lived on dairy farms in Vermont, upstate New York, and Connecticut, until 1955 when they settled into a farm Branford, CT. They lived there and raised their two daughters for the next 16 years. They kept farm animals and grew most of the family's produce, freezing produce to be enjoyed year-round. In 1976, Erich and Mimi moved to a 90-acre farm Bern Township, PA, where Erich bred and raised feeder pigs for 30 years. After they retired, they sold their farm and moved to their most recent home in nearby Leesport. Mimi loved teaching school. She taught French and English in Wallingford, CT, followed by a career move to North Branford High School, CT, where she taught English, created a Children's Literature course, and was the faculty advisor for the senior yearbook. She also edited the English textbook “The Short Story: Plot Thickens: A Teacher’s Guide” with Arthur Daigon in 1977. Teachers in Connecticut were required to earn a master’s degree. Mimi attended Wesleyan University where she thrived and earned her degree. She continued her teaching career in Pennsylvania. She was popular with her students, particularly those in alternative school settings. Her first and favorite teaching job here in PA was as a GED instructor at the YMCA. She then went on to teach special education, retiring from Tulpehocken High School in 1993. Mimi was very active in the Branford Garden Club and entered flower arranging shows with her daughters. She was a nationally accredited flower show judge, and co-owner of Judy and Mimi’s Gift Shop while in Branford, CT. In 1964, Hearthside Press published her first book “The Complete Book of Artificial Flowers, Fruits and Foliage.” She continued to be active in gardening after she & Erich moved to PA and maintained a lifelong interest in flowers and gardens. She actively helped to create and maintain the Human Sundial Garden at Lauer’s Park Elementary School. Mimi was also very interested in local history and was an active member of the Bern Township and Leesport Historical Societies. She contributed to “The Book of Bern, A History of Bern Township, Berks County, Pennsylvania, 1738-1988” and was hired to write “Bringing Health Care Home for 85 Years, an Historical Account of the Berks County Visiting Nurses Association.” Mimi’s family would like to thank TriCounty Health, Chestnut Noll, and Caring Hospice for their kindness and care for both Mimi and Erich. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport was in charge of arrangements.t
