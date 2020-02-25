|
?Milton Alfred Hall, 88, of Sinking Spring, entered eternal life on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence. Born on December 20, 1931, he was the son of the late Herbert and Stella (Umbenhauer) Hall. Milton’s spirit will be carried on by his wife MaryLou (Peters) Hall; daughter Donna Evans and her husband Tom, of Philadelphia; son David Hall and his wife Laurie, of Owasso, OK; brother Earl Hall, of Shillington; sister in law, Nancy Hall, of California; 6 grandchildren Aaron Evans and his wife Ilky, Kelly Evans, Sean Evans, Andrew Hall, Zachary Hall and Kayleigh Hall. Milton also leaves behind 1 great grandchild and 5 nieces to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, he was greeted in heaven by his twin brother, Clarence Hall. Milton’s family will receive relatives and friends at Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610, on Saturday, February29, 2020 from 9:00- 11:00 AM with the funeral service commencing at 11:00 AM. A graveside committal with military honors will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W Neversink Rd, Reading, PA 19606. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Milton's memory may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church, Wyomissing. Full obituary & expressions of sympathy may be viewed/ shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Hall family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020