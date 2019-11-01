Home

Milton Van Duser Jr., 90, a resident of Woodbridge Place, Phoenixville, formerly of Narvon, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at Paoli Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Janet Van Duser. They shared 49 years of marriage. Born in Chicago, he was the son of the late Milton Sr. and Helen C. Reich Van Duser. Milton served in the U.S. Army. He spent many years as a manager in the manufacturing industry. His interests over the years included skiing, tennis, sailing and having a large garden. Surviving are daughter, Majken Ulman (Dan), of Exton, Pa.; son, Alex Van Duser (Sheryl), of Avondale, Pa.; five grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Carver, of Alpharetta, Ga. He was predeceased by daughter, Jamil Baum (Jim) of Mt. Prospect, Ill. Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, Pa.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
