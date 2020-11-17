1/1
Milton Young
1933 - 2020
Milton Young Milton Young, 87 of Reading, passed away on November 12th in Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, Rockville, MD. He was the husband of the late Delois J. (Ridley) Young, who passed away November 1, 2010. Born in Cullen, Virginia, he was the son of the late Milton and Sallie F. (Bedford) Young. Milton had retired from Maier’s Bakery where he had been a machine operator for many than 20 years. He was pre deceased by his twin brother Albert on June 15, 1985. Surviving are his daughters, Cassandra Green-Gilliam, Reading, PA; Loretta Young, Germantown, MD; Sherry Yarde (Cornell), Leesport, PA; Karen Ellison (Curtis), Reading, PA; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. Funeral services will he held on Monday at 11:00 AM in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held prior from 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading has charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
