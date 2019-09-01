Home

Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
Minerva (Blatt) Cohn Obituary

Minerva A. Cohn, 97, of Bern Twp., passed away

Thursday, August 29th in her residence.

She was married to the late Herman F. Cohn Sr., who passed away May 10, 1993. She was the daughter of the late Evan Blatt and Leah (Behney) Blatt.

She was a member of Bern Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bern Twp. In Minerva's earlier years she was employed by Kelray Knitting Mill in West Reading. She enjoyed

crocheting and maintaining her flower and vegetable

garden. She loved her dog, "Princess."

Surviving is a daughter, Barbara A. Hartman, wife of

Richard Hartman, of Bern Twp. There are two grand-children, Melissa Ann Cohn and Amanda Elizabeth Cohn. Also, there are three siblings: Samuel and Harold Blatt and Helen Irene Wenrick.

Minerva is predeceased by a son and daughter-in-law, Herman F. Cohn Jr., who passed away December 1, 2014, and Susan A. (Beissel) Cohn, who passed away June 15, 1992. There is a predeceased grandson, Jonathan M. Cohn, who passed away January 1, 2013. Also, six predeceased siblings: Lucy Yoh, Mary Sensenig, and John, Florence,

Mabel and Darius Blatt.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Bernville, with Reverend Phyllis Wolkenhauer officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10 until 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bern Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal

Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 and Bern Evangelical Lutheran Church, 820 W. Leesport Rd., Leesport, PA 19533.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019
