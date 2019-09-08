|
Minnie Fiorini, 96, formerly of Spring Twp., passed away on September 6, 2019 at Berks Heim.
She was the wife of the late Dominic Fiorini, who passed away on November 4, 1995. They were married for 52 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clement and Elizabeth (Marcella) Fusaro.
Minnie was a member of Holy Rosary R.C. Church where she was a regular volunteer; she participated in the Rosary Society and Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. She also
participated in the National Shut-in Society.
She was predeceased by her sisters: Agnes Altavilla, Anna Capozzi and Rita Ross.
She is survived by her children, Angela M. Bubbenmoyer, of West Lawn; and Clement Fiorini, husband of Sandra, of Mohnton. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Anthony Fiorini, husband of Elizabeth, of Womelsdorf; Nancy L. Bubbenmoyer, of Reading; and Christine A. Diener, wife of Robert, of Shillington; 2 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Louise Fiorini, of Del Ray Beach, Fla.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy
Rosary R.C. Church, 237 Franklin St., Reading, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Tuesday from 8-9:15 a.m. The
interment will follow the Mass at Gethsemane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy
Rosary R.C. Church, 237 Franklin St., Reading, PA 19602 or the Salvation Army, 301 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602.
Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring, is in charge of
arrangements; online condolences may be made at
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.