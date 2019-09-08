Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Bean Funeral Home
3825 Penn Ave.
Sinking Spring, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary R.C. Church
237 Franklin St.
Reading, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Fiorini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie (Fusaro) Fiorini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie (Fusaro) Fiorini Obituary

Minnie Fiorini, 96, formerly of Spring Twp., passed away on September 6, 2019 at Berks Heim.

She was the wife of the late Dominic Fiorini, who passed away on November 4, 1995. They were married for 52 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clement and Elizabeth (Marcella) Fusaro.

Minnie was a member of Holy Rosary R.C. Church where she was a regular volunteer; she participated in the Rosary Society and Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. She also

participated in the National Shut-in Society.

She was predeceased by her sisters: Agnes Altavilla, Anna Capozzi and Rita Ross.

She is survived by her children, Angela M. Bubbenmoyer, of West Lawn; and Clement Fiorini, husband of Sandra, of Mohnton. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Anthony Fiorini, husband of Elizabeth, of Womelsdorf; Nancy L. Bubbenmoyer, of Reading; and Christine A. Diener, wife of Robert, of Shillington; 2 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Louise Fiorini, of Del Ray Beach, Fla.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy

Rosary R.C. Church, 237 Franklin St., Reading, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Tuesday from 8-9:15 a.m. The

interment will follow the Mass at Gethsemane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy

Rosary R.C. Church, 237 Franklin St., Reading, PA 19602 or the Salvation Army, 301 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602.

Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring, is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now