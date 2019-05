Minnie L. (DeLong) Noll, 96, of Exeter Township, passed away on May 1, 2019, in her home.

She was the daughter of Morris and Viola (Imbody)

DeLong.

She is survived by her sons, Stewart E. Jr. and Larry; two daughters, Shirley V. Guinther and June Gechter; 10

grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services are private. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.