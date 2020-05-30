Miriam A. Bolig, 95, of Reading, passed away, Tuesday, May 26, at Country Meadows, Wyomissing. Miriam was born in Reading, on January 16, 1925, a daughter of the late Elda A. (Pehlman) and Ray W. Firestone. Miriam was predeceased by the love of her life and childhood sweetheart, Earl T. Bolig, Jr., who passed away May 11, 2020. They would have been married 74 years on June 14th. She was a member of the former Grace Alsace United Church of Christ, Reading. Miriam worked before her marriage to Earl at Pomeroys and the Reading School District during WWII. Miriam is survived by a daughter, Sheila E., wife of Rick Heming, of Reading; a son,Earl T. Bolig, III, of Reading. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren - Alison Pollack (husband Dave), Meredith, Mallory Nikolaidis (husband John), Michael Bolig (wife Michelle), Karen Rowe (husband Jamie), 9 great grandchildren - Ashlyn, Kaelyn, Benjamin, Evan, Billy, Leena, Emerson, Maxwell, and Swayzee. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.