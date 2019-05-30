Miriam M. Dreibelbis, 88, of Myerstown, died May 26, 2019, at StoneRidge Towne Centre.

She was the widow of Charles C. Dreibelbis, who died in 1984.

Born in Womelsdorf, on May 22, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Minnie (Reeser) and Miles Zerbe.

Miriam was a 1949 graduate of Robesonia High School.

She was employed as a waitress at Kumm Esse Diner, Myerstown for 38 years, and also worked at Valley Forge Flag Factory for over 10 years.

Miriam was a member of Mt. Aetna Bible Church, Mt. Aetna and the 50 Plus Club of Bethel. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crafts and playing BINGO.

Surviving are daughters: Diane, wife of Jerry Miley, of Bethel, Debra, wife of Kerry Staudt, of Womelsdorf, and Ellen, wife of Bill Shurr, of Wernersville; grandchildren: Amy, Chris, Ryan, Angela, Brandon, Bradley, Val and Jess; 20 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and one niece.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Oxenreider; and a brother, Richard Zerbe.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Grose Funeral Home Inc., Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Final services are private.

GroseFH.com



