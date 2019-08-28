Home

Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
Miriam (Rudolph) Fogelman

Miriam (Rudolph) Fogelman Obituary

Miriam Fogelman, 97, of Reading, passed August 27th in Reading Hospital.

She was the widow of Jacob Fogelman who passed in 2011. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late Alex and Sarah (Chinchin) Rudolph.

Miriam was a member of Kesher Zion Synagogue,

Wyomissing and had served as president of the Jewish Community Center Ladies Auxiliary as well as serving on various committees. She was devoted to her family, who

always came first. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports and participate in

various activities they were involved in. As a graduate of Reading High School, she loved attending RHS Basketball games. Her summers were enjoyed spending time at the College Manor pool.

She is survived by sons, Larry S., husband of Shelley Fogelman, Rodney M., husband of Lynne Fogelman;

grandchildren: Andrea, Lauren, wife of Joshua Valentine, Stephanie, Lisa and David; great-grandchildren: Conner, Joseph, Olivia; and the loving family dog, Callie.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Lois Fogelman; 2 brothers, Wallace and Nathan Rudolph; and her twin sister, Frances Rudolph.

Funeral services will be held today at 12:00 Noon in

Henninger Funeral Home Inc. Interment will follow

the service in Kesher Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the

.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019
