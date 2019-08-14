|
Miriam L. Hullinger, 91, of Sinking Spring, passed away August 9, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Richard J. Hullinger. Born in Shippensburg, she was the daughter of the late Mark P. and Miriam L. (Burkhart) Shuman.
She was a 1945 graduate of Camp Hill High School and a 1947 graduate of Lebanon Valley College. Miriam was a
devoted member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, West
Reading. She was employed by the Reading Hospital as a lab technician for 31 years, retiring in 1993.
Miriam is survived by her four children: Stephen R.,
husband of Carol, Wyomissing; and Nancy A., wife of
Nicholas Pagerly, Robesonia; Thomas F. Hullinger, Shillington; Mark D., husband of Laurie Hullinger, New Jersey. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Shuman, Georgia; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her sister, Linda O. Gonzalez.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday,
August 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Roman
Catholic Church., 740 Cherry St., West Reading, PA 19611 with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., in the church.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Miriam's name to Sacred Heart Society Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 6217, Reading, PA 19610 or The Missionary
Sister's of the Sacred Heart, 51 Seminary Ave., Laureldale, PA 19605. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.