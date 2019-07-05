Miriam E. Keener, 98, went to her

heavenly home Wednesday, July 3rd.

She was lovingly cared for by the staff at Berks Heim and Heartland Hospice before her passing. The family is grateful for that care.

She was the widow of Karl D. Keener, who passed in 2002.

Miriam was the daughter of Ralph and Ruth (Matz) Gerhart.

Miriam was a 1939 graduate of Reading High School. She spent most of her adult life in Bernville, caring for family as the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother anyone could ever ask for.

She was a member of St. Paul's Church in New Schaefferstown where she served as superintendent of the Sunday school for many years. Miriam was a lifetime

member of the Conrad Weiser OES, Chapter 449. She

enjoyed Bernville community activities with the Senior Citizens, the Women's Club, the Flower Club, her

Wednesday Card Club and The Young At Heart, Bernville.

Miriam was the beloved mother to Scott (Cynthia) and Wade (Lynda) Keener, of Wernersville; cherished

grandmother to five grandchildren: Stefanie (Craig)

Linderman, Jessica Keener Haas, Matthew (Megan)

Keener, Alyssa Keener (Keith) Saversky and Sarah Keener. Having been blessed with a long life, she also enjoyed seven great-grandchildren: Jonathan and Henry Linderman, Catherine Haas, Sofie Keener, Elliott Saversky, Evan

Keener and Theo Saversky and. She was predeceased by her brother James Gerhart.

All services will be held at Kirkhoff Funeral home, 206 N. Main St., in Bernville, on Monday, July 8th. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11:00 and at 11:00 the religious service will begin.

At 10:00 a.m., Order of Eastern Star Services will be

conducted by the Conrad Weiser OES, Chapter 449.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Union Cemetery or St. Paul's Church and mailed to 63 Locust Lane, Wernersville, PA 19565.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



