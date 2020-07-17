1/1
Miriam L. Skopek
Miriam L. Skopek Miriam L. Skopek, 96, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, July 15th, at her residence. Miriam was born in Reading, on March 16, 1924, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Owens) and Louis Heller. She was the widow of Chester J. Skopek. Mr. Skopek died February 8, 2006.. Miriam was a member of St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She was co-owner/operator of Skopek Jewelers. Miriam is survived by three daughters, Carol Anne widow of Martin Herr, of Exeter; Susan I. wife of Kent Arters, of Reading; Patricia E. wife of Guy Hrezik, of Exeter; and a son, John A. widower of Joanne Skopek, Leesport. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. Miriam was predeceased by a granddaughter Jenette Eck, a brother Donald Heller and 2 sisters Doris Pellicotti and June Huseman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 22nd, at 10:30 AM from St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, 151 N. 9th Street, Reading. The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church 151 North 9th Street Reading, PA 19604. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
