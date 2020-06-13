Miriam Lerch

Miriam Lorraine Lerch Miriam Lorraine Lerch, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in her Reading residence. Born June 20, 1930, in Berks County, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Helen Edwards. Miriam was one of five siblings. She was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School. She worked for decades at Landy’s Towel and Linen, and later in life, she worked as a lunch aide for the Glenside Elementary School. Miriam was a proud member of the Berks County Genealogical Society and devoted much time to her own family tree. Miriam was a historian of Glenside and attended the yearly Glenside Reunions. She was a kind and loving person who enjoyed visits from family and who loved picnics at the Red Bridge. She had a fondness for both indoor and outdoor cats, who brought her endless joy. Surviving Miriam are two siblings and her four children: Gregory Lerch, husband of Ruby Lerch; Sue Yelk, wife of Michael Yelk; Lorraine “Dee” Lerch; and John Lerch, all of Reading, PA. She was also predeceased by her daughter Connie Zieber. Miriam was a strong female role model for her 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren who will sorely miss her stories, wit, and wisdom. A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. with services to begin at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow at Kissinger’s Cemetery, Wyomissing. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.