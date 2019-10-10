|
Miriam P. (High) Wickel Miriam P. (High) Wickel, 90, of Spring Township died Wednesday morning in Manor Care, Sinking Spring. She was the widow of Leroy H. Wickel, who died August 9, 1990. They were married on June 5, 1957. Born in West Reading on March 23, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Minnie K. (Boyer) High. Surviving are her two loving children, Pearl M. Brunner, of Reading, and Paul L., husband of Emily A. Wickel, of Spring Township; four grandchildren: Shannon, Samantha, Amie and Ryan; two nephews, Leroy and Raymond Howe; one niece, Miriam Denatale Bohn. Miriam’s twin sister, Pearl Bohn, died in 2004. She graduated from Muhlenberg High School in the class of 1949. Miriam was primarily a homemaker during her lifetime. She enjoyed George Strait and most country music. She enjoyed her grandchildren, reading, watching movies, Uno, having her nails manicured and eating out with family. She was an avid follower of the Phillies and Eagles. Funeral services will be held at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. with Chaplain Stephanie Arentz to do a reading. There will be a viewing prior to the reading from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Interment in Laureldale Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019