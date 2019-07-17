Miriam A. "Mim" Schaeffer, 88, formerly of Shillington, passed away July 16, 2019, in Phoebe Berks Health Care Center where she was a guest.

She was the wife of the late Harry E. Schaeffer, who passed away July 12, 2008. They celebrated 57 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Shillington, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Dorothy (Bare) Madenford.

She retired in 1984 from Reamstown Elementary School as a library assistant; she had previously worked in the

cafeteria at Cocalico Middle School. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shillington and a graduate of the former Shillington High School, Class of 1949. She was "that" person who would always help

neighbors and friends. Her husband and her family were her life. Mim enjoyed watching sports, especially the Phillies and Duke. She enjoyed Myrtle Beach and listening to music and singing along.

She is survived by her children: John M., husband of

Amber Schaeffer, Austin, Texas;, Susan R., wife of Allen Dissinger, Denver, Pa.; Sherry L., wife of William Redcay, Lincoln Park; her grandchildren: Kelly, Ross, Stefanie, Christopher, Mindi, Todd, Jessica, Scott and Taylor; and her great-grandchildren: Haley, Alexis, Carter, Harrison, Hunter and Samantha.

She was predeceased by her sister, Arlene Bausher; and her great-granddaughter, Amber Nicole Dailey.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 10-11:00 a.m., at Klee Funeral Home &

Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave.,

Shillington. Funeral service will start at 11:00 a.m. Rev.

David L. Roper will officiate. Interment in Fairview

Cemetery, Shillington.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Mim's memory by

making contributions to ,

Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

www.kleefuneralhome.com



