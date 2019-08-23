Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Thorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam (Vogel) Thorne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam (Vogel) Thorne Obituary

Our mom, Miriam K. Thorne, 69, known as Mim by family and friends, of Windsor Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday,

August 17, 2019, in her residence.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Minnie D. (Campbell) Vogel. She graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1968 and later attended Pierce College, receiving an associate degree in business.

Mim worked as a call center operator for Verizon 411

before retiring. She enjoyed bird watching and feeding the squirrels around her home. Mim also loved gardening,

specifically home grown tomatoes. Our fondest memory of our mom was her love for cooking, most notably the nights she would make her "famous crazy chicken."

A graciously loving mother and sister, she is survived by three sons: Timothy N. Thorne, Harrisburg, Matthew A. Thorne, husband of Crystal L. (Salvati), Windsor Twp., and Michael A. Thorne, husband of Ligia S. (Marinescu),

Kenhorst; four grandchildren: Adrian, Ava, Leanna and Amina. She is also survived by a brother, Harry B. "Butch" Vogel Jr.; and two sisters, Nancy Vogel and Edith (Vogel) Hoover.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now