Our mom, Miriam K. Thorne, 69, known as Mim by family and friends, of Windsor Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday,
August 17, 2019, in her residence.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Minnie D. (Campbell) Vogel. She graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1968 and later attended Pierce College, receiving an associate degree in business.
Mim worked as a call center operator for Verizon 411
before retiring. She enjoyed bird watching and feeding the squirrels around her home. Mim also loved gardening,
specifically home grown tomatoes. Our fondest memory of our mom was her love for cooking, most notably the nights she would make her "famous crazy chicken."
A graciously loving mother and sister, she is survived by three sons: Timothy N. Thorne, Harrisburg, Matthew A. Thorne, husband of Crystal L. (Salvati), Windsor Twp., and Michael A. Thorne, husband of Ligia S. (Marinescu),
Kenhorst; four grandchildren: Adrian, Ava, Leanna and Amina. She is also survived by a brother, Harry B. "Butch" Vogel Jr.; and two sisters, Nancy Vogel and Edith (Vogel) Hoover.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019