Mirna Maldonado
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mirna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mirna Maldonado Mirna Maldonado, 55, of Bronx, NY, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY. Mirna, a daughter of the late Jose’ Daniel Maldonado Padilla and Graciela (Ines) Santeli Garcia, was born in El Progreso, Honduras. She is survived by two sons, Billy Monroy, Robesonia, and David Monroy, Bronx, NY; a sister, Gladis Santeli; and two grandchildren, Leander and Aidan. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness. Services are private at this time. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammanwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved