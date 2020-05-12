Mirna Maldonado Mirna Maldonado, 55, of Bronx, NY, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY. Mirna, a daughter of the late Jose’ Daniel Maldonado Padilla and Graciela (Ines) Santeli Garcia, was born in El Progreso, Honduras. She is survived by two sons, Billy Monroy, Robesonia, and David Monroy, Bronx, NY; a sister, Gladis Santeli; and two grandchildren, Leander and Aidan. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness. Services are private at this time. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammanwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 13, 2020.