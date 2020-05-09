Modesta Alicea Rodriguez, passed May 8th in her residence. She was the widow of Valentin Alicea Ortiz. Born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of Fundador Rodriguez Hernandez and Petronila Arroyo Torres. She is survived by 14 children, Aida Alicea, widow of Jesus Rivera, Gilberto Alicea husband of Lucy Roman, Carmen Alicea widow of Rudy Morciglio, Eliborio Alicea husband of Sarita Diaz, Felix Alicea husband of Angelita, Fermin Alicea husband of Virgemina Castro, Evelyn Alicea wife of Lucas Rodriguez, Jesus Alicea husband of Carmen Santiago, Casilda Ortiz wife of Rey Ortiz, Gloria Szymborsky wife of Jim Szymborsky, Luz Nereida wife of Geraldo Rivera, Leonilda Feliciano wife of Bienvenido Feliciano, Luiz Alicea husband of Irene Alicea, Angel Orlando husband of Lisa Alicea; 40 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. Services and Burial are private. Henninger Funeral home, Inc. is charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.